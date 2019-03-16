West Kelowna man still searching for missing dog, Gus

Gus has been missing for almost two weeks after getting lost in the Glenrosa area

John Brooke has not given up hope to find his dog, Gus, who has been missing for two weeks.

The two-year-old big and fluffy white dog got ahead of Brooke during a walk in the snow in West Kelowna on March 4, but didn’t return when he was called.

“I saw tire some tire tracks,” said Brooke. “And Gus loves car rides. I’m just hoping someone sees him somewhere.”

The return of another missing dog earlier this week, which was helped by social media, gives Brooke hope that Gus will be found.

A $1,000 dollar reward is being offered for information on Gus, but nothing outside of some hopeful calls have been heard.

Brooke said that someone had contacted him with a picture of Gus, but has not since been able to contact the person who sent the picture.

Brooke can be contacted at 250-808-1473.

