Shirtless man arrested for allegedly starting fire in West Kelowna woods

A West Kelowna man is facing potential charges after he was caught allegedly starting a fire in the woods.

On July 10, just after 8:30 p.m., West Kelowna RCMP officers were called to the 3000-block of Webber Road in the city’s Glenrosa neighbourhood.

Residents in the area said they had just extinguished a hillside fire, with witnesses reporting that they saw a man light the fire in the wooded area. They were able to identify him and his vehicle to the officers.

The incident was posted on social media over the weekend, with a resident saying the situation could have been so much worse had it not been for the quick-thinking neighbours.

The 26-year-old man was then taken into police custody at around 9 p.m. but was later released on conditions for a future court date.

Mounties say the investigation is ongoing and the full file will be submitted to the BC Prosecution Service for charge assessment.

“This incident is extremely dangerous, and we commend the members of the neighbourhood for doing an excellent job in extinguishing the fire so quickly and helping progress the investigation,” S/Sgt. Duncan Dixon with West Kelowna RCMP said.

“The conditions in this area are extremely dry and without their quick actions, this could potentially have grown into a substantial fire.”

If you have information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the police at 250-768-2880.

