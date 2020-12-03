West Kelowna man, dog rescued from carbon monoxide poisoning

The man was quickly transported to the hospital

West Kelowna RCMP officers rescued a man and his dog from carbon monoxide poisoning on Wednesday night, Dec. 2.

The RCMP said that just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, they received a call from a man who said he was concerned for his father’s health.

The father recently moved to a new house, but he couldn’t remember the address or the area of the new residence.

An officer managed to call and speak to the father, who seemed confused and in distress. He didn’t remember his new address either but he told the officer he lived on Old Okanagan Highway and provided a description of his truck.

After a search, officers found his truck along the 2400-block of Old Okanagan Highway. They found the man inside the house. BCEHS transported him to the hospital immediately.

Medical staff told the police the man was suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning and that his dog was still inside the residence.

Officer found the dog, which showed symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning as well. Officers took the dog to the veterinarian for treatment.

The West Kelowna Fire Department said the furnace produced carbon monoxide, which is now being dealt with.

“The responding officers acted quickly to locate this man and get him medical assistance,” West Kelowna RCMP’s Sgt. Joel Glen said.

“This incident highlights the importance of ensuring your residence has carbon monoxide detectors and that they are functioning properly.”

READ: Westside Salvation Army’s first dine out now on

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

RCMP