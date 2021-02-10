Facebook: Kevin Costin and Hazel Budiongan.

West Kelowna man charged in wife’s murder dies

Kevin Costin Supreme Court trial was to start in May of this year

A West Kelowna man charged with the second-degree murder of his wife has died before the trial was set to begin this later year.

Kevin Costin died Feb.3, according to an obituary from the Victoria Cremation Service.

Costin was charged two years after Hazel Budiongan was found dead inside her West Kelowna home back on November 4, 2015, after RCMP responded to a fire in a residence on Boucherie Road.

At the time, the death of the 37-year-old woman and the blaze was considered suspicious.

The 59-year-old was granted bail in 2019 and had his trial by jury set for Supreme Court in May.

The trial had been delayed several times due to the pandemic and had several publication bans put in place on it.

BC Supreme Court

