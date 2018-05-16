Czechowski as he leaves the Kelowna Law Courts Sydney Morton photo

West Kelowna man found guilty in violent rape case

Jeremy Czechowski will be sentenced in the weeks ahead.

A West Kelowna man was found guilty Wednesday of violently raping a woman who visited his house after bar hours two years ago.

Jeremy Czechowski kept his eyes to the floor, fidgeting and rocking back and forth, as B.C. Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Ball went over the circumstances of Feb. 20, 2016.

READ MORE: VICTIM TESTIFIES

Czechowski, Ball said, held down and choked the woman whose name is protected under a publication ban, as he violently sexually assaulted her at least three times over the course of two hours. At one point, Ball said, the woman lost consciousness.

The injuries she sustained during the assault were consistent with self defense and a violent sexual assault, according to testimony from the doctor who treated her.

The woman’s acrylic nails had ripped off half way up the nail bed, there was evidence of bruising on her neck and head, she suffered pain in her genetalia and had deep purple bruises on the inside of her upper arms, as well as other injuries.

These injuries were at odds with Czechowski’s account of the night.

READ MORE: CZECHOWSKI TESTIFIES

“She jumped in my lap within a moment of being (at my house),” Czechowski told the court during the trial, in February, later noting that the two had consensual sex.

That was a claim that the woman vehemently denied when she testified.

“I suggest you and Czechowski were kissing in the bedroom and engaged in consensual sex,” said Czechowski’s lawyer, Cory Armour during cross examination.

“I did not give him consent to touch me,” she said, loudly and clearly.

Both the accused and the woman were under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time the assaults occured.

The woman suffers from severe PTSD and requries a perscription for Ativan due to anxiety and fear, resulting from the incident. She also had to move away from Kelowna because she no longer felt safe.

Sentencing will take place later in the year.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
TCH crash at Balmoral injures three

Just Posted

UPDATED: Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

West Kelowna man found guilty in violent rape case

Jeremy Czechowski will be sentenced in the weeks ahead.

Evacuation alert rescinded for West Kelowna

Properties on Hitchner Road are no longer on evacuation alert

Lake Country council approves of cannabis shops, but not near schools or daycares

Rezoning for pot shops at the town centre will be sent to a public hearing

Family raises funds for animal lover’s legacy

The family of Amiee Parks raised $5,000 for the BC SPCA at a Kelowna golf tournament

VIDEO: Single mom from B.C. gives the gift of family to man from Spain

On May 1, Kara Erickson gave birth to Josep Cañadas’s baby girl, Cloe

TCH crash at Balmoral injures three

Highway reduced to single-lane traffic, drivers should use caution

Kelowna woman nabbed for alleged theft from vehicle in Oliver

Raven Graham, 21, facing 6 charges, including obstruction of justice, RCMP says

Kids still being locked up, held down in B.C. schools: advocacy group

Inclusion BC says 170 parents, guardians reported their kids had been restrained or secluded

Trudeau criticizes growth in identity politics at NYU graduation speech

Trudeau is on a three-day trip to New York and Boston focusing on trade and economic relationships

Unfiltered: Strathcona Beer Company Beach days in the forecast

I will qualify that I am not an all-knowing beer expert. In… Continue reading

Free session to explore genetics of Alzheimer’s

Okanagan Clinical Trials is hosting a free community event at the Okanagan College Theatre.

Jason Kenney calls Trudeau clueless

United Conservative leader stands by calling prime minister empty, clueless

B.C. to match up to $20M in Red Cross donations for flood victims

Premier John Horgan said dollar-for-dollar campaign to run until July 31

Most Read