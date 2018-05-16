West Kelowna man found guilty in violent rape case

Jeremy Czechowski will be sentenced in the weeks ahead.

A West Kelowna man was found guilty Wednesday of violently raping a woman who visited his house after bar hours two years ago.

Jeremy Czechowski kept his eyes to the floor, fidgeting and rocking back and forth, as B.C. Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Ball went over the circumstances of Feb. 20, 2016.

Czechowski, Ball said, held down and choked the woman whose name is protected under a publication ban, as he violently sexually assaulted her at least three times over the course of two hours. At one point, Ball said, the woman lost consciousness.

The injuries she sustained during the assault were consistent with self defense and a violent sexual assault, according to testimony from the doctor who treated her.

The woman’s acrylic nails had ripped off half way up the nail bed, there was evidence of bruising on her neck and head, she suffered pain in her genetalia and had deep purple bruises on the inside of her upper arms, as well as other injuries.

These injuries were at odds with Czechowski’s account of the night.

“She jumped in my lap within a moment of being (at my house),” Czechowski told the court during the trial, in February, later noting that the two had consensual sex.

That was a claim that the woman vehemently denied when she testified.

“I suggest you and Czechowski were kissing in the bedroom and engaged in consensual sex,” said Czechowski’s lawyer, Cory Armour during cross examination.

“I did not give him consent to touch me,” she said, loudly and clearly.

Both the accused and the woman were under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time the assaults occured.

The woman suffers from severe PTSD and requries a perscription for Ativan due to anxiety and fear, resulting from the incident. She also had to move away from Kelowna because she no longer felt safe.

Sentencing will take place later in the year.

