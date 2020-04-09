A heavy police presence was seen near the Mabel Lake Golf Course in Enderby on Tuesday, April 7 as RCMP searched for robbery suspects . (Contributed)

West Kelowna man charged in relation to cannabis grow robbery in Sicamous

Two suspects remain at large; police believe they left the robbery scene in a white hatchback

Charges have been laid in connection with an armed robbery of a legal grow-op in Sicamous which led to a police pursuit and takedown near Enderby on April 7.

According to the Sicamous RCMP, 31-year-old Jeremy Andrew Aiken has been charged with robbery with a firearm, flight from police and two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000. He was scheduled for an April 17 court appearance in Salmon Arm.

Read More: Armed robbery of legal grow-op in Sicamous ends in arrest near Enderby

Read More: Statistics Canada report looks at COVID-19’s impact on violence in the family

Sicamous RCMP received a report of a robbery at a licensed cannabis grow at 4 a.m. on April 7. Responding to an alarm at the facility, a property representative arrived before police and encountered two people with guns, said Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil in an April 9 media release. A shot was allegedly fired towards the property representative, but they were not hurt.

McNeil said three suspects, whose faces were concealed at the time of the robbery, fled the scene in a white cube van which had been reported stolen earlier in Kelowna. The suspects had allegedly stolen equipment related to cannabis production as well as cannabis plants.

RCMP located the van near Grindrod south of Sicamous and attempted to stop it. The driver fled down Mabel Lake Road before abandoning the vehicle near the Mabel Lake Resort and fleeing on foot.

Read More: Would-be visitors to Shuswap over the long weekend asked to stay home

Read More: B.C. asking companies to contribute through online COVID-19 supply hub

Police requested local residents lock their doors and report any suspicious activity as a search group, including the South East District Emergency Response Team, assembled. Police searched the area and arrested Aiken on the shore of Mabel Lake hours later.

RCMP believe the two suspects who they did not apprehend fled the area in a small white hatchback after departing the scene of the robbery. Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878.

-With files from Jennifer Smith/Vernon Morning Star


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

cannabisCrime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
UPDATE: Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, feds clarify changes
Next story
Kelowna distillery Forbidden Spirits to provide free sanitizer to community

Just Posted

Thank you Lake Country paramedics

We are all in this together: COVID-19

Central Okanagan property crime map released

Crime Stoppers releases a report of property crimes across the Central Okanagan for March

Kelowna distillery Forbidden Spirits to provide free sanitizer to community

Those interested are to bring their own bottle of up to four litres

COVID-19: Parking adjustments at Kelowna’s Mission Creek park to reduce visitors

Available parking will be cut to 100 stalls — half the current capacity — at Mission Creek Regional Park

West Kelowna man charged in relation to cannabis grow robbery in Sicamous

Two suspects remain at large; police believe they left the robbery scene in a white hatchback

Normal life won’t fully return until COVID-19 vaccine developed, Trudeau says

Physical distancing could continue for months

B.C. unveils $5M for mental health supports during the COVID-19 pandemic

Will include virtual clinics and resources for British Columbians, including front-line workers

B.C. First Nations Health Authority launches virtual doctor program

Program to provide primary health care through COVID-19 pandemic

UPDATE: Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, feds clarify changes

The CRA and federal officials are working to clarify the confusion around payments

VIDEO: B.C. singer creates frontline workers tribute song

Cambree Lovesy’s song saluting those battling COVID-19 draws interest online

Statistics Canada report looks at COVID-19’s impact on violence in the family

Police across Canada reported almost 100,000 cases of intimate partner violence in 2018

COVID-19 cancels Funtastic 2020

The sports and music festival in Vernon, Enderby and Port Alberni was scheduled for late June

LUCK involved in new Okanagan online campaign

Two Vernon women create giveLUCK to hear about the “beauty of humanity” in these troubled times

132,000 B.C. jobs lost just the start of COVID-19 impact, finance minister says

Finance Minister Carole James says ‘this isn’t the entire picture’

Most Read