West Kelowna man arrested after waking occupants in late-night break-in

Residents of the house, who were home at the time, heard a voice and discovered an unknown man inside

A man was arrested following a brazen break and enter into a sleepy West Kelowna residence on Wednesday.

Around midnight, residents of the house, who were home at the time, heard a voice and discovered an unknown man inside the house.

The man left the residence after he was confronted and was located shortly after by police.

The 34-year-old West Kelowna man faces potential criminal charges. He has since been released on numerous conditions, with a future court date. The matter will been referred to BC Prosecution Services for charge assessment.

Anyone with any information about this crime is urged to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.

READ MORE: Gas prices continue to rise in the Central Okanagan

READ MORE: Illegal dumping on the rise in Kelowna amid pandemic: forest clean-up group

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP