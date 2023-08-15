West Kelowna looking for feedback on bear interactions in the community

Online survey is available on the city’s website and feedback will remain open until Sept. 15

The City of West Kelowna and WildSafeBC want to hear residents’ thoughts about bear interactions in the community.

The input will be used to better understand community perceptions about bears, including risk concerns and bear-human interactions as the city develops its first Bear Hazard Assessment (BHA).

An online survey is available on the city’s website and feedback will remain open until Friday, Sept. 15.

Paper copies are available by calling the city at 778-797-1234.

Once complete in spring 2024, the BHA will identify bear travel corridors, non-natural food sources, such as garbage, fruit trees, livestock and areas that may be at higher risk of conflicts with bears such as schools, campgrounds, and recreational areas.

Results of the survey will be shared with the community in the fall.

