West Kelowna issues water quality advisory for Rose Valley – Sunnyside/Pritchard

The City of West Kelowna has issued a water quality advisory fro the Rose Valley – Sunnyside/Pritchard System.

The advisory was issued in consultation with Interior Health for freshet-related turbidity in Okanagan Lake.

Children and elderly persons, as well as those with weakened immune systems should bring water to a rapid boil for a minimum of one minute before use or find an alternative water source. This includes before brushing teeth, making ice or baby formula, washing or preparing foods, and drinking.

Fresh water can be collected in clean, personal containers at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads.

The advisory previously issued for the Rose Valley – Lakeview System remains in place.

