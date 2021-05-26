(Indigenous World/Facebook)

(Indigenous World/Facebook)

West Kelowna Indigenous winery receives $10K COVID support grant

Indigenous World Winery was named as a recipient of the 2020-21 WestJet/ITAC grant initiative

A West Kelowna-based Indigenous business was selected as one of nine recipients for a $10,000 grant from WestJet and the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada (ITAC).

Indigenous World Winery was named a recipient of the 2020-21 WestJet/ITAC grant initiative, which is designed to support nationwide Indigenous tourism businesses that have struggled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are pleased to be able to support these Indigenous businesses as they work their way to recovery,” said Angela Avery, the executive vice president of WestJet.

“WestJet is a proud partner of ITAC, and is committed to advancing reconciliation by growing opportunities for indigenous entrepreneurs and sharing with the global travel industry the importance of Indigenous tourism, a unique, important and developing sector of Canadian tourism.”

Two other B.C. Indigenous businesses were also named as grant recipients: Vancouver’s Talaysay Tours and Moccasin Trails in Kamloops.

