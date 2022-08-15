Highway 97 crash is impacting traffic

West Kelowna Hwy 97 crash causing commuter delays

The incident occurred at approximately 7 a.m. Aug. 15

There is a north-bound vehicle incident on West Kelowna Highway 97 at Boucherie Rd.

The incident occurred shortly before 7 a.m.

Emergency crews have closed the right lane and turning lane closed.

Pass with caution and expect delays.

car crashCity of West Kelowna

