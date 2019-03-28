West Kelowna Homesense grand opening coming April 9

One Of Canada’s largest off-price retailers opens on the Westside

West Kelowna will soon welcome the opening of the HomeSense store that’s been in development since October 2018.

The HomeSense store, located on Carrington Road, will open April 9, and offer 15,000 square feet of home decor and furniture shopping.

“We are very excited about the grand opening of our new location in West Kelowna,” says Tamara Robbins Griffith with HomeSense.

“The HomeSense West Kelowna store will provide our customers who live and work in the area with the convenience, value, quality and brand name selection that HomeSense is known for. With new items arriving in-store daily, the store will offer shoppers an exciting destination with irresistible finds at exceptional prices.”

READ MORE: West Kelowna to get a HomeSense store

READ MORE: HomeSense comes to another Okanagan city

The grand opening will take place at 8 a.m. April 9, and have regular store hours starting afterwards.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.