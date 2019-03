The 1st annual Troy Russell Memorial honors the late firefighter

Capt. Troy Russell passed away in September 2018 from cancer. Photo: West Kelowna Firefighters FaceBook

West Kelowna Professional Firefighters are sending invitations for the first annual Troy Russell Memorial Golf Tournament, that will commeorate the late firefighter.

Russell, a West Kelowna firefighter for 20 years, died in September 2018 after a long fight with cancer.

The tournament, and charitable fundraiser, will be June 2 at Shannon Lake Golf Course.

READ MORE: West Kelowna man, Yorkshire terrier chased by coyote

More information on the Memorial tournament can be found at westkelownaprofirefighters.com.