West Kelowna fire crews rescued a girl who fell into Powers Creek on June 13. (West Kelowna Fire Rescue)

West Kelowna Fire rescue individual from Powers Creek

The incident occurred on June 13 during heavy rains in the area

West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR) is warning residents to keep their distance from rivers and creeks during heavy rains after the team rescued an individual from Powers Creek over the weekend.

According to the fire department, they were dispatched to the 2700-block of Highway 97 where it crosses Powers Creek at around 8:30 p.m.

The individual was too close to the rain-swollen riverbank and was caught by the current. She was then swept into the large culvert under the highway.

“The patient was very fortunate to make it through the culvert without impediment and released on the opposite side of the highway,” the fire department wrote in a release.

They added the girl found a rock, pulled herself up onto it and waited for help. Crews then made their way out to the rock, gave her a life jacket and helped her get out.

The team transferred her into a basket stretcher once they reached shore, then used a rope retrieval system to raise them up and transfer the girl into a waiting ambulance.

She was treated and taken to Kelowna General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Currently, there is a high streamflow advisory throughout the Okanagan, issued by the River Forecast Centre. Localized thunderstorms that caused heavy downpours Friday night and throughout Saturday caused rivers and creeks to rise rapidly. WKFR is urging the public to steer clear of fast-flowing rivers and creeks, as riverbanks may be unstable during this time.

READ: Thousands in rewards offered following multiple Okanagan thefts

READ: Okanagan connector hit with heavy snow

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

City of West Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Ferries passengers must now bring masks, face coverings for longer trips
Next story
Canada-U.S. couple says 14-day quarantine makes border rules for families ‘illogical’

Just Posted

West Kelowna Fire rescue individual from Powers Creek

The incident occurred on June 13 during heavy rains in the area

Budding Central Okanagan entrepreneur students honoured

iGen 2020 contest sees projects evaluated by judges at the Kelowna Innovation Centre

Highway 33 reopens following washout

The highway is now open to single alternating lane traffic

Thousands in rewards offered following multiple Okanagan thefts

Coldstream man, two Vernon businesses stung by major thefts Sunday, June 14

Morning Start: Canada’s lowest recorded temperature is as cold as Mars

Your morning start for Monday, June 15, 2020

Feds working on a way to extend CERB payments, Trudeau says

Details are to be announced later this week

Canada-U.S. couple says 14-day quarantine makes border rules for families ‘illogical’

Despite exemption, travel restrictions still make international travel not possible for some couples

Horoscopes for the week of June 15

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

BC Ferries passengers must now bring masks, face coverings for longer trips

Children aged two and younger will be exempt

Trans Mountain pipeline restarts after light crude spills in Abbotsford, B.C.

As much as 190,000 litres spilled from a pumping facility

RCMP investigate fatal shooting in Oliver

A man was shot and killed in the evening of June 13

B.C. firefighters rescue puppy from inside couch (yes, inside)

It’s a first, deputy fire chief says

Three people found dead in Lower Mainland house fire: police

Homicide investigators release update

B.C. Indigenous leaders speak out after 150,000 litres of oil spill in Abbotsford

Trans Mountain pipeline remains shut following spill at Sumas Pump Station on Friday night,

Most Read