West Kelowna Fire Rescue celebrate 22nd annual firefighter food drive

Firefighters and volunteers will be gathering donations Dec. 3 and Dec. 4

Firefighter food drives are popular throughout B.C. throughout the holidays. Here, the Williams Lake Fire Department shows off their collected donations. The West Kelowna Fire Rescue will launch their 22nd annual food drive Dec. 3 and Dec. 4. (Photo: Greg Sabatino)

West Kelowna Fire Rescue members are putting on their Santa’s Helpers hats next week to support the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

The 22nd annual Firefighters Food Drive launches in West Kelowna on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 as firefighters and volunteers will be going door to door throughout the community collecting donations.

The holidays are a critical time of need for the food bank and WKFR help stock the shelves with non-perishables that will keep supplies full throughout the winter.

Volunteers with the City of West Kelowna’s public works department will join firefighters in moving the donations back to Fire Station No. 31 where Santa’s Helpers will combine donations and deliver them to the food bank on Dec. 5.

WKFR reminds residents to keep an eye out for firetrucks come next week as firefighters will be making collections between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

