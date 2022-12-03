The West Kelowna Fire Department is collecting food for the Central Okanagan Food Bank on Dec. 6, and 7, for their 25th Annual Holiday Food Drive. (Black Press file photo)

West Kelowna Fire Department ringing doorbells for annual holiday food drive

Collection bins are also located at each West Kelowna’s four fire halls

The West Kelowna Fire Department is collecting food for the Central Okanagan Food Bank on Dec. 6, and 7, for their 25th Annual Holiday Food Drive.

Firefighters and staff will be going door to door in West Kelowna neighbourhoods from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to collect non-perishable food donations.

“We’re not able to make it to every neighbourhood throughout the Greater Westside, but we invite our community to drop by their neighbourhood Fire Hall and leave a non-perishable food donation in the collection bins set up outside,” said West Kelowna Fire Chief, Jason Brolund.

Collection bins are located at each West Kelowna’s four fire halls at the following locations until Tuesday, Jan. 3:

· Station 31 – Westbank, 3651 Old Okanagan Highway

· Station 32 – Lakeview Heights, 2708 Olalla Road

· Station 33 – Rose Valley, 1805 Westlake Road

· Station 34 – Glenrosa, 3399 Gates Road

