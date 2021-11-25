West Kelowna fire crews quick to douse balcony blaze

The apartment balcony fire was reported about 7 p.m. Thursday

Visible flame coming from a third-floor balcony at a West Kelowna apartment was quickly extinguished by fire crews, Thursday night.

The blaze was first reported about 7 p.m. at the NEO Apartments at 2250 Majoros Road. When firefighters arrived on scene, sparks and open flame could be seen coming from the building.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames using a hose stream directed at the balcony from the parking lot.

According to assistant fire chief Brent Watson, crews then entered the building to attack the blaze from inside but were unable to access the unit as it was locked. Firefighters were able to force their way into the unit, which was vacant.

On the balcony, crews found and extinguished a large wooden planter box that was still smouldering.

“The fire appears to be accidental, likely caused by improperly discarded smoking material,” explained Watson.

He said, fortunately, there was no damage to the building itself, aside from some smoke in the third-floor hallway that was cleared with fans.

Watson reported no injures and said all residents were able to return to the building.

