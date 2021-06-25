West Kelowna fire crews extinguish blaze spreading towards homes

West Kelowna Fire Department Grass fire West Kelowna. Dave Ogilvie Grass fire West Kelowna. Dave Ogilvie Grass fire West Kelowna. Dave Ogilvie Grass fire West Kelowna. Dave Ogilvie Grass fire West Kelowna. Dave Ogilvie Grass fire West Kelowna. Dave Ogilvie Grass fire West Kelowna. Dave Ogilvie Grass fire West Kelowna. Dave Ogilvie Grass fire West Kelowna. Dave Ogilvie

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.

West Kelowna fire crews are confirming the blaze that sparked on Louie Drive, Friday morning, was a full alarm wildfire.

Firefighters arrived on scene just after 11:30 a.m. and discovered the blaze was quickly spreading in dry grass and trees uphill towards homes.

According to fire chief Jason Brolund, the firefighters’ primary objective was to stop the flames before it reached the residences.

“Firefighters were successful in halting the advance of the fire,” he said. “No homes were damaged and no injuries resulted.”

Hot weather conditions made for demanding work on the 16 firefighters. The blaze is now in mop-up stages.

The cause of the fire is likely human-caused and RCMP are investigating it as suspicious.

“With the onset of extremely hot weather, our fire danger rating is increasing. We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any unexpected fire or smoke sighted,” said Brolund.

UPDATE: 12:15 p.m.

Fire crews appear to have the blaze under control and it is no longer spreading towards structures.

West Kelowna fire crews are on the scene of a blaze behind Walmart on Louie Drive.

The blaze sparked about 11:30 a.m., Friday, in a field.

The flames are spreading through the grass and there are structures above the field on Old Okanagan Highway. Fire crews are headed in the direction of the homes in case flames continue to spread.

Witnesses on the scene say it appears crews are getting the blaze contained.

It’s unclear how the fire started at this time.

