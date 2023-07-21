West Kelowna Fire Service. (Black Press file photo)

West Kelowna Fire Service. (Black Press file photo)

Smoking materials to blame for 1 of 3 grass fires along Highway 97 in West Kelowna

Discarded smoking materials to blame for one of three grass fires along Highway 97 in West Kelowna

Discarded smoking materials are to blame for one of three grass fires along Highway 97 in West Kelowna Friday (July 21) morning.

As West Kelowna Fire (WKFR) crews were dealing with one fire near Daimler Drive just after 6:30 a.m., two more were spotted in the grass along the highway.

“The first due engine did a great job staying mobile, getting initial knockdown of these fires with support by an additional engine company to assist with complete extinguishment,” said Chad Gartrell, deputy chief.

WKFR investigators determined that lit smokers’ materials were found at one of the sites.

“This is a stark reminder of the extreme drought conditions and ease of ignition these cured grassland fuels have currently within the community and the valley as a whole,” added Gartell.

WKFR reminds the public to ensure smoking materials are extinguished in an appropriate receptacle to help prevent these types of incidents.

READ MORE: North Okanagan fires under control, Westside Road reopens

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West Kelownafire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cranbrook airport on evacuation alert over nearby wildfire
Next story
2 men now part of hunt for B.C. mom; search for missing children focuses on Kamloops

Just Posted

Okanagan Forest Task Force saved a man and doused a truck fire on Thursday night, July 20. (OFTF/Facebook)
Okanagan Forest Task Force saves man sleeping in burning truck

Wyatt Gleeson won the PBR Canada Cup Series stop at Prospera Place in Kelowna on July 20, 2023. (Covy Moore/CovyMoore.com)
Rootin’, tootin’ good time for sell-out crowd at Prospera in Kelowna

A man robbed a store at gun point in the area of 1000 Glenmore Road just before 5 a.m. on Friday, July 21. (Kelowna RCMP)
Armed suspect at large after robbing Kelowna business

New surveillance footage of the 2012 Dodge 2500 (BC Licence SJ2708) that police suspect to be associated with the suspect, shown hauling a a large white bumper pull horse/utility trailer. (Surrey RCMP)
Search for missing B.C. children at centre of Amber Alert enters Day 3