Update: Gunshots heard near West Kelowna campgound, RCMP investigating

Emergency crews were called to the Bear Creek Provincial Park area around 11:45 a.m. Thursday night

UPDATE: 12:41 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP are still on scene on Okanagan Lake near Bear Creek Provincial Park campground.

Campers at the campground reported what sounded like gunfire around 11 p.m. Thursday night.

According to a Bear Creek camper, RCMP warned people in the area of an “unstable individual” and that he may have had a “spear-like” weapon or firearm. She said that she heard that the reported gunfire could have been from police officers.

Capital News has a reporter on-scene investigating the ongoing situation.

____

Original: 11:30 a.m.

The West Kelowna Fire Department received a late call last night for a possible marine rescue on Okanagan Lake.

Crews responded to the calls around 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

“Our crews were called to support the RCMP,” said West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund.

Brolund couldn’t offer any further details but said that West Kelowna fire crews were no longer on scene.

