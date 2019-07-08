West Kelowna Fire Rescue respond to an apartment fire at Quail Court on Boucherie Road on the Westbank First Nation at approximately 1 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019. (submitted)

West Kelowna fire ‘considered suspicious’ after one unit engulfed in flames

Fire chief said working smoke alarms could make the difference between life and death

West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR) Chief Jason Brolund warns families of the potential danger that can occur from having a faulty smoke detector after an early morning fire destroyed one apartment unit.

At approximately 1 a.m. on Monday, July 8, emergency crews responded to a multi-family residence at Quail Court after receiving reports of an apartment fire on Boucherie Road in Westbank First Nation. When they arrived, the apartment was fully engulfed in flames.

READ MORE: Dozens remember life of slain teen at candlelight vigil in downtown Kelowna

“This fire serves as a stark reminder of the importance of working smoke alarms. Every residence should have one, it can mean the difference of life or death,” fire Chief Jason Brolund said

Firefighters contained the fire to one unit preventing further damage to neighbouring units. No injuries were reported, Brolund said.

The four other families of Quails Court are in the care of relatives, friends or Emergency Support Services following this morning’s event.

The cause of the fire is considered suspicious and RCMP and WKFR remain on scene to investigate.

READ MORE: Head-on car crash in Kelowna reminds woman of giving birth

READ MORE: Emergency crews rescue a second injured biker from South Okanagan mountain

@davidvenn_
David.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Outage problems at Rogers Wireless causing voice service issues
Next story
Quakes alert Californians to be ready for dreaded ‘Big One’

Just Posted

B.C. sailors dominate the podium at Sail West 2019 in Kelowna’s Lower Mission

The Central Okanagan Sailing Association is proud of their success

Lake Country garden tour winner

The garden tour took place on Saturday, June 8

Motorcyclist airlifted to Kelowna after colliding with van

The collision occurred on Highway 3 near Similkameen Falls

Glasses raised to Big White Ski Resort’s Craft and Country festival

5th annual beer and country music fest a big success

One big problem for downtown Kelowna co-operative grocery store

One Big Table may be forced to shut its doors after slow sales

VIDEO: Doubts intensify for dog owners, vets after FDA report on grain-free food

FDA lists 16 brands that may be linked with a greater risk of a canine heart condition known as DCM

LGBTQ-themed swim at B.C. pool cancelled after online backlash

Event condemned for allowing topless swimming and excluding parents and guardians

Fake gold jewellery scam hits Sicamous

Vernon man reports buying fake gold jewellery from a family in white rental van

Second $100M settlement reached in RCMP sexual harassment class action

They who reached a similar deal with its female Mounties three years ago

Statue of B.C.’s controversial ‘Hanging Judge’ removed from New Westminster courthouse

Judge Matthew Begbie became the first Chief Justice of the then Crown colony of B.C. in 1858

Judge adjourns bail variance in North Okanagan animal cruelty case

Mother-daughter duo facing charges are looking to have bail conditions varied

B.C. woman loses bid to sue for negligence in residential school sex assault

Courts find the bus driver was not negligent in getting off the bus just before the assault

B.C. school district teams to focus mental health treatment

Fragmented system a barrier to youth, Judy Darcy says

Canadian spies welcomed energy industry info about alleged threats, documents show

Details of the CSIS practices are emerging in a case mounted by the British Columbia Civil Liberties Association

Most Read