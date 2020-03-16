West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom (file photo) West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom (file photo)

West Kelowna facilities and programs could soon be cancelled due to COVID-19

Gord Milsom said his staff are continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation daily

Facilities, events and programs in West Kelowna could soon be closed or cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Gord Milsom said his staff are monitoring the situation to see what cancellations should occur.

“As we know, the status of COVID-19 is changing daily and we must adhere to the health authority’s recommendation for social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus,” said Milsom in an open statement to West Kelowna residents.

“This means we are evaluating the operations of our facilities, and which programs and events should be postponed or cancelled.”

Milsom said the city will be expanding its live-streaming counsel services and online social media presence to keep residents up-to-date during the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Kelowna airport issues advisory after passenger tests positive for COVID-19

Last week, West Kelowna chief administrative officer Paul Gipps said some city council meetings could be cancelled moving forward.

Milsom said West Kelowna council will receive an update from staff about the COVID-19 situation later on Monday, March 16.

To remain up-to-date on potential facility and program closures from COVID-19, you can visit the city’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Update: Salmon Arm RCMP, Fire Department investigate brushfire
Next story
Vernon students to self isolate after EuroTrip cut short

Just Posted

Kelowna woman allegedly assaulted on street, RCMP looking for witnesses

Woman was walking her dog when man allegedly approached her and punched her twice

UPDATE: Strange smell at Walmart makes shopper ill

Kelowna fire crews are on scene investiging

Okanagan Regional Library makes changes to operations amid COVID-19 concerns

The Library will be cancelling all programs indefinitely

COVID-19: YLW not affected by international flight suspension

Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal and Calgary will be the only cities operating flights overseas

West Kelowna facilities and programs could soon be cancelled due to COVID-19

Gord Milsom said his staff are continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation daily

Study says few workers have paid leave, qualify for EI if off job due to COVID-19

Experts says federals will likely have to create an emergency benefit for workers who can’t access EI benefits

Vernon students to self isolate after EuroTrip cut short

43 students and staff returned home from Paris on Sunday

COVID-19: B.C. provincial court to reduce operations

Bail hearings to take place by video conference, in custody criminal trials and sentencings continue

Update: Salmon Arm RCMP, Fire Department investigate brushfire

Emergency crews responded to a fire at a vacant lot in downtown Salmon Arm.

Trans-Canada highway traffic disrupted west of Chase

The highway is reduced to single-lane alternating traffic following an early-morning collision.

Panic shoppers clearing North Okanagan grocery shelves

Non-perishables, eggs, chicken, beef, past and rice added to the list of sold out items

COVID-19: ‘For most of us, we have no backup plan,’ North Okanagan business says

Downtown Vernon Association urges public to support local businesses

Tim Hortons moving to take-out, drive-thru and delivery only amid COVID-19 fears

Follows similar move by Starbucks

Morning Start: Where did the Black Death get its name?

Your morning start for Monday, Mar. 16, 2020

Most Read