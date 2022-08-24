West Kelowna businessman Garrett Millsap has declared his intention to run for city council. (Photo contributed)

West Kelowna businessman Garrett Millsap has declared his intention to run for city council. (Photo contributed)

West Kelowna entrepreneur sets sights on city council

Garrett Millsap wants to bring an element of organization and common sense to council

A West Kelowna entrepreneur is making a bid for city council in October’s municipal elections.

In a statement, Okanagan native Garrett Millsap said he has worked for Fortune 500 companies, and added his most recent initiative is Rad Relish Co., a local farm-to-table food company.

Millsap has also served on the board of directors for the Kelowna Métis Association since 2017.

“My decision to run for city council stems from my unwavering dedication to this community,” said Millsap. “As someone who lives, works, and plays here, I want to create a sustainable and prosperous city not only for the incredible people in West Kelowna, but for those of my children’s generation, too.”

Millsap said he plans to bring an element of organization and common sense to the approach of council:

  • Ensuring affordability for families in West Kelowna (taxes, utilities, and recreational fees);
  • Efficiency at City Hall (cumbersome processes make it hard to get things done);
  • Public safety (appropriately sizing the police, fire, ambulance, and 24-hour-a-day bylaw enforcement);
  • Clean drinking water (ensuring West Kelowna’s new water treatment facility is world-class for future generations);
  • Infrastructure (roads, sidewalks, bike lanes, and drainage);
  • Parks and playgrounds with accessibility to all (developing park space that is not being utilized);
  • Sustainable development, and creating a city centre that will provide economic and cultural benefits for future generations.

His campaign website is Millsap for West Kelowna Council.

READ MORE: Small blaze sparks near Summerland

READ MORE: Man with over 420 police files released from custody in Kelowna

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC municipal electionCity CouncilCity of West KelownaMunicipal electionmunicipal politics

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cyclist hit by SUV on Enterprise Way in Kelowna
Next story
Nomination period nearing for Kelowna council candidates

Just Posted

A bus stopped at the Queensway Transit Exchange in downtown Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
More routes added to Kelowna transit system for school year

Lake Country RCMP searching for suspects in series of break and enters (Crime Stoppers)
Suspects sought for multiple break-and-enters at Lake Country complexes

General voting day for B.C. municipal elections is Saturday, October 15, 2022. (File photo)
Nomination period nearing for Kelowna council candidates

Lake Country Museum and Archives
Lake Country Museum going global at youth summit in Germany

Pop-up banner image