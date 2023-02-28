West Kelowna ends 2022 with drop in violent and property crime

Overall service calls totalled 1,973 for the last three months of 2022

West Kelowna saw a drop in reported violent offences and property offences in the last three months of 2022.

An RCMP report going to council shows officers responded to 108 violent offence calls from Oct. to Dec. last year and 145 calls for the same period in 2021.

Property offences saw a significant drop over three years. In 2022 there were 247 calls compared to 300 in 2021 and 384 in 2020.

The report notes crime reduction, community relations, violence in relationships and road safety as police service priorities.

Officers dealt with 47 violence-in-relationship files in the last quarter of 2022, compared to 46 files in 2021.

Overall service calls totalled 1,973 in the final three months of last year and 2,198 calls in 2021.

Highlights of the quarter include an off-duty West Kelowna officer breaking the back window of a car stopped at a red light to help a driver unconscious at the wheel, the return of thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise to local businesses and assisting Merritt RCMP with the New Year’s Eve bus crash on Highway 97C.

