West Kelowna election recount results in no change

Garrett Millsap won the final council position by one vote over Tom Groat

An informal recount of election results for the final council position in West Kelowna has been finished, and the result stands with the original count.

After the ballots were counted following the Oct. 15 municipal election Garrett Millsap finished with 2,092 votes while Tom Groat finished with 2,091.

“Our priority is to demonstrate fairness and transparency in our election process,” said Corinne Boback, chief election officer. “We conducted an electronic and manual tally over the past two days to ensure accuracy of the ballots cast. A final determination of ballots cast confirmed Garrett Millsap as the successful candidate securing a seat on council for the City of West Kelowna.”

Boback also declared the official results of the 2022 general local election for the City of West Kelowna.

Council-elect members are:

Gord Milsom, Mayor

Stephen Johnston

Rick de Jong

Tasha Da Silva

Jason Friesen

Carol Zanon

Garrett Millsap

The inauguration ceremony for council-elect members will take place Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the Cove Lakeside Resort and will be streamed live on the city’s website.

