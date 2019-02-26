File photo/Angie Mindus

West Kelowna drivers reminded to slow down during roadside maintenance

Slow down and move over

West Kelowna roadside workers will be out in force continuing to tend to the community’s boulevards and roadways. Motorists are urged to watch for these workers and obey provincial legislation to slow down and move over when passing a vehicle with a flashing light.

Throughout the spring and summer months, City Roads and Parks crews will conduct annual boulevard maintenance, sidewalk and street sweeping, road repairs and parks maintenance. This work often involves working on roadsides and maintenance vehicles are regularly parked on narrow roadways in West Kelowna.

Every effort is made to install work zone signage and traffic control devices such as orange cones, and signage.

In a release from the City of West Kelowna, motorists are asked to watch for city maintenance vehicles and equipment with flashing yellow lights and obey all work zone signage and traffic control personnel. The city urges drivers to eliminate distractions, slow down and drive with extreme care near cone zones to ensure the safety of the city’s workers.

RELATED: Highway 97 reopening expected by next week

The Slow Down Move Over rule of the Motor Vehicle Act includes all vehicles with a flashing light. Drivers must slow their speed to 70km/h when in an 80km/h or over zone, and 40km/h when in an under 80km/h zone.

If travelling on a multi-lane road, the driver must move into another lane to pass where safe to do so. Failing to adjust your speed appropriately or failing to move over can result in a ticket and three penalty points.

West Kelowna drivers reminded to slow down during roadside maintenance

Slow down and move over

Most Read