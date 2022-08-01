West Kelowna cyclist succumed to injuries following crash

A cyclist died following a collision with a vehicle in West Kelowna on Monday (August 1) morning.

West Kelowna RCMP responded to Horizon Drive around 8 a.m. to a small SUV colliding with a bicycle.

Despite the efforts of first responders, the West Kelowna man in his 60s died of his injuries.

Police with the support of the RCMP Collision Analyst continues to investigate.

Anyone with dashcam footage or who witnessed the crash and has not yet spoken with police is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at (250) 768-2880 and quote file number 2022-47898.

