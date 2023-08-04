West Kelowna council wants to hear residents on housing strategy

Information is available on the City of West Kelowna website between Aug. 3 to 23

West Kelowna’s draft housing strategy is now open for public input.

The city is looking for feedback to help guide the draft key directions and action items in the housing strategy.

Information is available on the City of West Kelowna website between Aug. 3 to 23:

Review the draft housing strategy;

Complete the online survey;

Ask a question.

Residents who do not have internet access can contact the city at 778-797-1234 to request paper copies of the survey.

The city will share the results with the community in the fall, prior to council’s consideration of the adoption of the housing strategy.

