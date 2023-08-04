The City of West Kelowna is seeking input on its first housing strategy. (Black Press file photo)

The City of West Kelowna is seeking input on its first housing strategy. (Black Press file photo)

West Kelowna council wants to hear residents on housing strategy

Information is available on the City of West Kelowna website between Aug. 3 to 23

West Kelowna’s draft housing strategy is now open for public input.

The city is looking for feedback to help guide the draft key directions and action items in the housing strategy.

Information is available on the City of West Kelowna website between Aug. 3 to 23:

  • Review the draft housing strategy;
  • Complete the online survey;
  • Ask a question.

Residents who do not have internet access can contact the city at 778-797-1234 to request paper copies of the survey.

The city will share the results with the community in the fall, prior to council’s consideration of the adoption of the housing strategy.

READ MORE: Kelowna athlete battles icy water, hallucinations in swimming entirety of Okanagan Lake

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterand subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of West Kelownahomeless housingHousingHousing crisisHousing Crunch

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Update: KLO Road bridge in Kelowna reopened after repairs

Just Posted

(Google Maps)
2-vehicle crash on Connector ramp in West Kelowna slowing traffic

Conceptual rendering of a six-storey rental apartment complex proposed for 135/155 Barber Road and 765 Highway 33. (City of Kelowna)
Apartment complex proposed for Highway 33 headed back to Kelowna council

The City of West Kelowna is seeking input on its first housing strategy. (Black Press file photo)
West Kelowna council wants to hear residents on housing strategy

A boil water notice was issued for Rose Valley-West Kelowna Estates System on Aug. 3, 2023. (File image)
Boil water notice issued for West Kelowna neighbourhood