West Kelowna council meetings move online

The City of West Kelowna announced it will be moving council meetings online, starting on April 7 in response to COVID-19.

A live stream of the meeting will be available through the city’s website. Those who cannot tune into the meeting will be able to find the archived video in the site as well.

Council members will be attending the meeting virtually and through the livestream, the city hopes it will help keep the public connected.

City staff are also l

ooking at how council can delegations and their presentations digitally at future council meetings.

“During these difficult times, council and staff will try to limit reports to ones that are time sensitive, financial or for information only. The city will continue to meet legislative requirements for public notice, comment and engagement,” according to a release from the city.

To watch past meetings and to tune in to upcoming ones, visit the City of West Kelowna’s site.

