West Kelowna council highlights: Frind Winery path could become public

Public Access to Frind Winery path could come soon

Following a public hearing on May 24, council gave third reading for a zoning amendment bylaw for an existing dock at Frind Winery, which would permit six slips to be utilized to support temporary moorage to access the winery. If adopted, the amendment includes registration of a statutory right of way and associated agreements for public access to a three-metre wide pathway through the property to provide connectivity to the waterfront.

—

Development Framework Bylaw Amendment Consideration

Council passed a notice of motion to consider a bylaw amendment framework. It would strengthen building practices relating to reasonable timeframes for development, standards for the control of dust and debris and noise, and guidelines for parking and storage of equipment, vehicles, and materials in built or mostly built neighbourhoods.

—

Union of BC Municipalities Minister Meetings Schedule

The Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) conference is Sep. 12-16. UBCM provides an opportunity for elected officials to meet directly with ministry representatives. In-person meetings have been confirmed with ministers and ministries responsible for policing, transportation, power, privacy, citizen services, forestry, grants, and supportive housing. Council members will also meet with the Agricultural Land Commission and BC Assessment.

—

Update on Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant

Staff provided an overview of the work completed to date on the Rose Valley Treatment Plant, the city’s single largest construction project, and a look ahead of the last and final phase of construction of the plant. The final phase of construction includes the installation of water transmission main infrastructure in the Sunnyside and West Kelowna Estates neighbourhoods. Public information sessions are planned for Sep. 15 and Sep. 21 to provide more information about upcoming transmission main construction.

