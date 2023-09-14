West Kelowna council fetch new location for dog park and community garden

The facilities will move 50 to 100 metres from original location

A community garden and dog park in West Kelowna is being moved just a tennis ball throw away from its original location.

The land the facilities are located on at Westbank Town Centre Park was leased from Central Okanagan Public Schools (COPS).

With the reconstruction of George Pringle Secondary, COPS needed the land back.

At its regular meeting Sep. 12, council approved relocating the garden and dog park 50 to 100 metres away in the same area.

Coun. Rick de Jong was pleased they were being kept in the same area.

“Where we have Julia’s Junction playground and the spray park provides all around for families to bring their pets them where they can run free and safe.”

de Jong also encouraged staff to keep looking for more space for dog parks.

“This is a community that has lots of dogs and I think we recognize we have a deficiency in the number of dog parks we need.”

Council approved a new dog park for Smith Creek earlier this year.

