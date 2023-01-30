West Kelowna City Hall (Black Press file photo)

West Kelowna City Hall (Black Press file photo)

West Kelowna council considering potential 5% property tax increase

The property tax increase for 2022 was four per cent

West Kelowna council is considering a five per cent property tax increase as it began budget deliberations Jan 30.

The tax increase for 2022 was four per cent.

A staff report to council states police services net costs are projected to rise by 14 per cent in 2023, which equates to 1.7 per cent of the tax hike.

Two new police members are proposed for 2023.

Operations and road maintenance costs will be up 8.25 per cent, mostly due to wages, inflation, contracts, and administration charges.

The city’s overall capital budget is projected to be $33.9 million and covers several major projects. Out of the capital budget, early approval is requested for projects totalling $10.3 million.

Council has more budget meetings scheduled for this evening as well as Jan. 31.

READ MORE: Regional District Central Okanagan residents to pay 6.8% more on average in property tax

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

budgetCity of West KelownaProperty taxes

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Early morning house fire sends four people to Kelowna hospital

Just Posted

The Big White Fire Department took on their Lake Country counterparts at a pond hockey game Jan. 29, 2023 to fundraise for the local burn fund. (contributed)
Friendly shinny between Big White, Lake Country firefighters raises money for burn fund

West Kelowna City Hall (Black Press file photo)
West Kelowna council considering potential 5% property tax increase

In 2022, a food waste feasibility study was done by the RDCO to explore options for expanding residential organics management programs. (Black Press file photo)
Central Okanagan Regional District looking at curbside take-away for food waste

BLK MKT by Avant won the 2022 Cannabis Brand of the Year Canada. (blk-mkt.ca)
High praise for Kelowna cannabis brand