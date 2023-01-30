West Kelowna council considering potential 5% property tax increase

The property tax increase for 2022 was four per cent

West Kelowna council is considering a five per cent property tax increase as it began budget deliberations Jan 30.

The tax increase for 2022 was four per cent.

A staff report to council states police services net costs are projected to rise by 14 per cent in 2023, which equates to 1.7 per cent of the tax hike.

Two new police members are proposed for 2023.

Operations and road maintenance costs will be up 8.25 per cent, mostly due to wages, inflation, contracts, and administration charges.

The city’s overall capital budget is projected to be $33.9 million and covers several major projects. Out of the capital budget, early approval is requested for projects totalling $10.3 million.

Council has more budget meetings scheduled for this evening as well as Jan. 31.

READ MORE: Regional District Central Okanagan residents to pay 6.8% more on average in property tax

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

budgetCity of West KelownaProperty taxes