West Kelowna council candidate admits to honest campaign mistake

A candidate for West Kelowna council has apologized for unintentionally stating residents living on Westbank First Nation land are eligible to vote in October’s municipal election.

“I had done my research and was transferring information from the B.C. Voter’s Guide for Electors Living On Reserve,” said John S. Martin. “I also researched the boundaries of West Kelowna and the map did, in my perspective, indicate that the WFN land in question was within West Kelowna boundaries.”

The voter’s guide states:

“Eligible Indigenous and non-Indigenous electors living on Reserve are entitled to vote in local government elections. Where you vote will depend on whether the lands you live upon are included within municipal or electoral area boundaries.”

Martin said it was not until he further investigated through other sources that he learned that WFN lands are in the Regional District of Central Okanagan and not in West Kelowna.

“I sincerely wish to apologize to all canvassed residents living on WFN lands if I have caused any confusion on my transfer of inaccurate information,” added Martin.

According to the Regional District Central Okanagan, WFN residents are eligible to vote in the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area.

