West Kelowna council briefs: New CO appointed

West Kelowna Council has appointed a new Corporate Officer and Chief Election Officer. Council sincerely thanked the recently-retired Shelley Schnitzler for her service to the City of West Kelowna, and declared Corinne Boback as the new Corporate Officer and Chief Election Officer.

Following a public hearing held on June 14, council gave third reading to Official Community Plan and zoning amendment bylaws to allow for low-density multiple-family and single detached residential development for Smith Creek Road. Conditions include establishing linear trail connections, sidewalk and transit infrastructure improvements, construction of the east-south Smith Creek Road alignment, and an extension of Doucette Drive to connect with Copper Ridge Drive, prior to developing over 100 units and off-site stormwater improvements.

Council has deferred the transit service review report to a future meeting to allow for more time to discuss it. The BC Transit-led review will update transit service and infrastructure through consultation with the public and recommendations generated by local governments across the region for the next three years.

Council adopted the Development Cost Charge (DCC) bylaw after receiving approval from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and the notification to stakeholders. The new DCC rates will come into effect on Aug. 25, 2022, for any new development applications.

