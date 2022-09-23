West Kelowna council briefs: Development permit issued for development in Shannon Lake

Council recognizes National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Friday, Sept. 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and council encouraged the community to wear orange to honour the thousands of survivors of residential schools and continue to listen, reflect and work toward reconciliation.

—

Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant Information Session

Council invited residents to attend the second information session on Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Lakeview Baptist Church, 2630 Alhambra Drive. Information about progress and what to expect during construction is also accessible online at OurWK.

—

RDCO to seek grant funding for Extreme Heat Planning

Council approved the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) applying for, receiving and managing the UBCM Community Emergency Preparedness Fund grant funding to complete the Extreme Heat Risk Mapping, Assessment and Planning project on behalf of the City of West Kelowna, as part of a regional partnership program administered by the RDCO.

—

Streamlined development application process adopted

Council adopted the Development Applications Procedures Amendments Bylaw, which would see the delegation of additional approvals to the Director to accelerate the streamlining of development applications as part of the amendments to the Province of B.C.’s Bill 26. The process for public notification would remain unchanged.

—

Development permit issued for a multi-family development in Shannon Lake

Council issued a Development Permit for 2749 Shannon Lake Road, which includes a 72-unit townhouse and duplex development, which includes a mix of two, three, and four-bedroom units. The development also includes construction of the previously dedicated park on Shannon Lake that will extend the existing linear park. The developer will also contribute a fishing dock, picnic tables and parking area for the park.

—

2023 permissive tax exemptions considered

Council gave first, second and third readings to the 2023 Property Tax Exemption Bylaw that, if adopted at a future meeting, would exempt 14 places of worship and private schools and six not-for-profit organizations, and give full exemptions for two public/local authorities, from City property taxes totalling $104,282 for 2023 compared to $121,792 in 2022.

READ MORE: B.C. seniors have lowest financial support in Canada, says advocate

READ MORE: ‘That can’t be right!’: Kelowna man in disbelief after $500,000 lottery win

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of West Kelowna