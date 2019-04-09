West Kelowna council approves development permit for 169 housing units

The new development is set for a large property off Gettatly Road South.

The lot of the proposed development plan for 60 apartment units and 109 townhouse units in West Kelowna’s Gellatly Road South. Photo: Google Maps

New housing could be coming to West Kelowna.

West Kelowna council approved the development permit of a 169 housing unit Tuesday afternoon. The complexes would be divided into 60 apartment units, and 109 townhouse units.

The development still needs to secure a building permit, but the large area off Gellatly Road would feature a rooftop patio, pedestrian walkways through the residences, a children’s play area, indoor amenity spaces, and a pickle ball court.

#WestKelowna council approves development permit for 169 housing units to Gellatly Road South. Could also feature rooftop patio and pickle ball court. pic.twitter.com/DAZ0TBI6mI — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) April 9, 2019

The development plans were deemed an appropriate use of space, and don’t interfere with any zoning limitations from the city, so building is set to begin once the developers secure the building permit.

