West Kelowna council approves 2nd exit for Casa Loma despite being over budget

‘We thought we could encode that all within that $1 million budget’

West Kelowna council has ‘reluctantly’ approved a contract to build a second emergency exit for the Casa Loma neighbourhood.

The reluctance stemmed from the project being over budget and what several councillors said were ‘confusing’ budget documents.

The original estimate was $995,000, however, the city received only one bid for the project at $1.186 million.

Council was also asked to approve an additional $180,000 for contingency, archaeological monitoring and geotechnical investigation, bringing the total cost to $1.366 million.

“We thought we could encode that all within that $1 million budget but at the end of the day it wasn’t possible,” Stacey Harding, operations and projects manager told council.

Coun Rick de Jong asked staff if delaying and re-tendering the project would attract more bids.

“Personally I wouldn’t think we would get much more interest, obviously the market can change, that’s out of our control,” said Rob Hillis, engineering manager.

Mayor Gord Milsom, while not pleased with the increase, said a delay may drive up the price further.

“It’s more costly than what we thought it would be, but that’s the tender that came in and I’d be concerned if it was higher in a few months from now.”

Councillors were also concerned as to why there was only one bid for the project.

“It’s a general result of market conditions, Hillis explained. “There is a lot of work still out there and there’s only so many contractors that are capable of delivering this type of work.”

There were two bidders interested in the project, he added.

“Staff was happy that we got a fair market price it was just a bit higher than we originally estimated at budget time.”

Coun. Stephen Johnston noted the city needs to do better in attracting multiple bidders for projects.

“Whether it’s the timing, tender documents not being as detailed or complete as they should be, whether it’s a bad reputation, we have to figure out what’s going on and fix that issue.”

An emergency exit route has long been a safety concern for residents at Casa Loma Lakeshore Resort, as Campbell Road is their only exit in the event of an evacuation.

The new route, which will double as a multi-use path, will be approximately 500 metres long, 3.5 metres wide.

