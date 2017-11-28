West Kelowna celebrates 10 years as a city

The city is combining its anniversary with the annual Light Up event

The City of West Kelowna is turning 10 years old on Dec. 7 and to celebrate, the community is combining its anniversary celebration with the annual Light Up.

Join Mayor Doug Findlater and the West Kelowna councillors as they celebrate Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. on Brown Road.

Related: Downtown Kelowna light-up set to go

There will be free food, including birthday cupcakes, prizes, music, giveaways, crafts and entertainment, according to the City of West Kelowna.

The city is also hosting its annual Winterfest celebration this weekend. The event, located at 2760 Cameron Road, features skating, crafts, cookie decorating and hot dogs and hot chocolate. Admission and activities are free Dec. 3, but a donation to the food bank will be accepted, according to the city.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.