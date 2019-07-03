West Kelowna brings in new chief administrative officer

Paul Gipps will join the city in the CAO role starting July 8

West Kelowna city council has hired a new chief administrative officer.

Paul Gipps was selected by council this week and comes to the municipality with nearly 30 years of local government experience with time spent serving as CAO in Terrace, Mission and the Fraser Valley Regional District.

Mayor Gord Milsom said council is happy with their selection of the city’s second ever CAO.

“Council and I are very pleased to have found someone with Paul’s depth of local government experience,” Milsom said.

“He brings a proven track record as a solution-oriented, customer service-focused leader with an excellent reputation for forming and maintaining solid partnerships with other governments and stakeholders.”

Gipps will take over from incumbent CAO Jim Zaffino, who’s been with the city since incorporation and served as West Kelowna’s first CAO.

Gipps will start with the city July 8.

