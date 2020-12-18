West Kelowna boy missing since Thursday

Storm Sampson, 10, was last seen at 3 p.m Dec. 17

Storm Sampson went missing Dec. 17 in West Kelowna.

Storm Sampson went missing Dec. 17 in West Kelowna.

West Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing West Kelowna boy.

Ten-year-old Storm Joseph Sampson was last seen Dec.17, at 3 p.m., in West Kelowna.

Storm is described as:

· 10-years-old

· Caucasian male

· thin build

· sandy dirty blond hair

He was last seen wearing:

· Black pants

· Black sweater

· Grey Nike shoes

· Blue medical mask

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Storm Sampson is asked to call the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or your local police detachment.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Seven-year-old Summerland girl raises nearly $3,000 for toy drive

Just Posted

Christmas displays are getting more and more impressive in Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
VIDEO: Check out Vernon’s Christmas lights display from home

Photos of approximately 20 homes turned into a video for all to enjoy

The Okanagan Screen Arts Society has reeled in a city grant to help keep the Vernon Towne Cinema alive. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Christmas comes early for some Vernon groups

Other wish list items aren’t being fulfilled due to limited funds

Cases of COVID-19 have been announced at two more Kelowna schools. (File photo)
Two more Kelowna schools confirm COVID-19 exposures

In the past three days, 13 local schools have reported COVID-19 exposures, some repeatedly

Storm Sampson
West Kelowna boy missing since Thursday

Storm Sampson, 10, was last seen at 3 p.m Dec. 17

(Beaver Lake Mountain Resort photo)
Lake Country utilities manager clarifies switch to Beaver Lake water

Residents switched to Beaver Lake water while upgrades are made to Okanagan Lake pump house

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Today is Grant A Wish Day, in support of Make-A-Wish

Join Black Press Media and BraveFace to help grant wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions

Memberships with the Larch Hills Nordic Society have surged this winter as people look for a safe, local option for outdoor recreation. (File photo)
Shuswap retailers see strong demand for Nordic ski gear, inventory shortages

Surge in interest attributed to COVID-19 restrictions and demand for safe recreation

Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year at the B.C. legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Applications now open for B.C. Recovery Benefit, worth up to $1,000

90% of adults expected to get $1.7B in borrowed cash

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 7, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
380,000 British Columbians expected to be immunized for COVID-19 by March: Top doctor

Dr. Bonnie Henry says 1,215 health-care workers have been vaccinated so far

A child in the community places flowers at the site where a Surrey mom was killed by a runaway cargo van on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. On Thursday, dozens of people from the community came together to pay tribute to the mom. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Dozens pay tribute to Surrey mom killed by runaway cargo van while walking with children

Police say the woman was walking her children home from school

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Seven-year-old Blake Karlson presents George Pugh of the Summerland Fire Department with a donation of $2,867 for the annual Toys and Toonies for Tots and Teens toy drive. Karlson raised the money by baking and selling 310 dozen cookies. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Seven-year-old Summerland girl raises nearly $3,000 for toy drive

Sale of 310 dozen cookies provides funding for annual gift drive

A demonstrator wears representations of sea lice outside the Fisheries and Oceans Canada offices in downtown Vancouver Sept. 24, demanding more action on the Cohen Commission recommendations to protect wild Fraser River sockeye. Today (Dec. 17) Federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan gave B.C. salmon farm operators 18 months to deactivate farms in the Discovery Islands. (Quinn Bender photo)
Discovery Islands salmon farms on their way out

Federal government gives operators 18 months to grow-out their last harvest

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read