Mounties are asking the public to keep an eye out for a boat and trailer stolen earlier this month from the Green Bay area of West Kelowna (IMAGE CREDIT: RCMP)

West Kelowna boat bandit sought

Mounties are asking the public to keep an eye out for a boat and trailer stolen earlier this month

Mounties are asking the public to keep an eye out for a boat and trailer stolen earlier this month from the Green Bay area of West Kelowna.

RCMP took a report of the stolen items Dec. 14, but it’s believed they went missing between Dec. 7 and Dec. 14, from Green Bay Road in West Kelowna, said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in a press release.

The vessel is described as a 20 foot 1999 red and white Malibu LX competition ski boat. The boat, with HIN No. MB2F5546L999, was being stored with a grey cover on a 1998 red SMP trailer, with VIN No. 2GBG06091W1E87008 and displaying BC trailer plate URH 72X.

READ ALSO: IS THIS YOUR STUFF?

The vessel is described as a 20 foot 1999 red and white Malibu LX competition ski boat. The boat, with HIN No. MB2F5546L999, was being stored with a grey cover on a 1998 red SMP trailer, with VIN No. 2GBG06091W1E87008 and displaying BC trailer plate URH 72X.

Anyone with any information on the boats location is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
W.R. Bennett bridge is now open
Next story
Sagmoen arraignment held over until January

Just Posted

Mounties seek owners of suspected stolen property

RCMP in West Kelowna conducted a large seizure of jewellery and other items on Dec. 7

West Kelowna boat bandit sought

Mounties are asking the public to keep an eye out for a boat and trailer stolen earlier this month

W.R. Bennett bridge is now open

A crash has stalled traffic heading into West Kelowna along Highway 97

UPDATE: Snow delays flights at Kelowna International Airport

More than 10 centimetres of snow expected today in the Okanagan

UPDATE: Snowfall warnings issued around B.C.

Much of the B.C. Interior is being cautioned against travel on Thursday due to significant snowfall

Sagmoen arraignment held over until January

Judge frustrated with additional delay requests

Sex, drugs and rolling into the corner: the waterbed turns 50

‘My theory is there’s a whole generation that was spawned on a waterbed.’

Private investigators to probe Sherman’s deaths

Family hires private investigators to probe Barry and Honey Sherman’s deaths

Acts of kindness planned in memory of B.C. teen on his birthday

Planned for Jan. 3, family of Maple Ridge’s Aiden Serr ask for help when would have turned 20

Historical info sought on Across the Lake Swim

Organizers are looking for information to help celebrate 70th anniversary of swim

Province to fully fund HIV-prevention drug PrEP

B.C. government to fully fund pre-exposure prophylaxis following pressure from activitsts, doctors

VIDEO: Oak Bay mourns killings of young sisters on Christmas Day

Chloe Berry, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4, to be honoured at Willows Beach 7 p.m.

Part III: Saving an Indigenous language by teaching adults and creating an app

A multimedia series with videos and photos from a community Sm’algyax class on B.C.’s North Coast

Wrapping paper, tape, gift bags trashed not recycled

Canadians are estimated to throw away 50 kilograms of garbage over the holidays

Most Read