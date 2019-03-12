Laryn Gilmour/ Black Press

West Kelowna Best Western evacuated due to toxic chemical combination

Emergency services sent one person to hospital

The Best Western Hotel was evacuated and one person was sent to hospital following an incident with pool cleaning chemicals Thursday.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to a reported chemical spill at the Best Western Hotel on Carrington Road in West Kelowna at around 4 p.m. Monday and crews quickly secured the area, evacuated the hotel and requested the assistance of the Regional HAZMAT Team from Kelowna.

“HAZMAT Teams entered the pool maintenance area where they discovered a solution of acid and chlorine in a bucket that an employee had inadvertently mixed during routine pool maintenance,” said Brent Watson, assistant chief – operations for the West Kelowna Fire Department.

READ MORE: HAZMAT SITUATION UNFOLDS

“The bucket containing the mixture was safely contained and then removed to the outside of the hotel, where it was picked up for disposal by a specialty HAZMAT company.”

One hotel employee was transported to KGH after inhaling the gasses produced by the accidental mixture. Several other employees and guests were assessed on-scene but not transported, by BC Ambulance, reporting minor symptoms.

A total of two Engines, a Safety, the Regional HAZMAT Team and a Command Unit responded to the incident.

As of Monday night, the hotel remains evacuated, with management seeking alternate accommodations for impacted guests.

WKFR reminds residents to exercise extreme caution around chemicals and to read all product labels carefully.

West Kelowna Best Western evacuated due to toxic chemical combination

