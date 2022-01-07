After being ordered to close the gym is rebranding as an aquatic center (Iron Energy Gym)

After being ordered to close the gym is rebranding as an aquatic center (Iron Energy Gym)

West Kelowna based Iron Energy Gym trying to swim away from closure

The gym has been ordered to close, issued a fine and was not issued a 2022 business license

Iron Energy Gym is rebranding as an Aquatic center in an effort to comply with provincial health orders.

The West Kelowna-based gym was ordered to close and issued a $2,300 fine, on Thursday, after refusing to shut down in accordance with COVID regulations.

READ MORE: West Kelowna gym ordered to close and fined $2,300 for disobeying COVID restrictions

Iron Energy also failed to obtain a West Kelowna business license for 2022.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Gym disobeyed public health orders, not granted 2022 business license

The current provincial restrictions state that while gyms and fitness centers are not allowed, swimming pools are allowed to continue operating.

The gym management and patrons have been vocal in their displeasure of the restrictions placed on indoor gatherings and fitness centers on social media and are attempting to use a loophole in the restrictions to stay in operation.

Capital News has not heard from Interior Health or the City of West Kelowna about the legitimacy of the rebranding effort and is unsure if the gym has opened a pool inside the gym for patrons to use.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COVID-19

Previous story
COVID-19 business plans ordered reinstated for all B.C. companies
Next story
Price spike makes gas on B.C.’s South Coast most expensive in Canada

Just Posted

After being ordered to close the gym is rebranding as an aquatic center (Iron Energy Gym)
West Kelowna based Iron Energy Gym trying to swim away from closure

A credit card knife was seized by police during investigation of a suspicious vehicle Friday, Jan. 7. (RCMP photo)
Vernon man found asleep in vehicle with alleged drug paraphanelia on lap

Major renovations are planned for the Centennial Outdoor Rink in Vernon. - Photo submitted
Staff shortage closes Vernon arena, rink, gym, curling club

BC Ambulance responded to an motorcycle-vehicle collision Thursday night at Lougheed Highway and 280th Street. (Contributed)
Badly burned Vernon man dies