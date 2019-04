Fire crews were called to reports of black smoke on Monday afternoon

Photo: Dave Ogilvie - Fire crews were called to dark smoke coming from a building in West Kelowna, Monday.

Fire crews were called to a balcony blaze in West Kelowna just before 5 p.m. Monday.

Dark smoke was reportedly coming from a second floor balcony at Hoskins Road and Apollo Road.

READ MORE: Two small fires burn near Merritt

The blaze was quickly extinguished. It’s unclear what started the fire, although witnesses say it could have been a barbecue.

It’s unclear if anyone was home at the time of the fire.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.