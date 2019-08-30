West Kelowna accident closes Boucherie Road

A multi-vehicle collision on Boucherie Road in West Kelowna closed a few blocks to traffic while crews were working to clear the scene.

At 12:40 p.m., a van and a car collided on Skyline Road betweeen Anders and Hudson roads.

The roads were reopened at around 1:25 p.m.

There was reports of minor injuries.

Fire, police and ambulance responded to the incident.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.