West Kelowna, 15-year-old female missing

Marissa Bourgonje was last seen in West Kelowna

West Kelowna is asking for help to locate a missing 15-year-old woman.

Marissa Bourgonje was last seen on Dec. 11 at 10:30 p.m., leaving her residence on foot in the 3500 block of Galloway Road in West Kelowna.

Marissa Bourgonje was last seen in West Kelowna on Dec. 11 (Kelowna RCMP)

Bourgonje is an Indigenous female with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark grey hooded sweater, navy blue sweatpants and blue sneakers. Bourgonje is 5’ 9” tall and weighs 125 lbs.

Investigators believe that Marissa may be in the West Kelowna or Kelowna area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Marissa is urged to contact their local police, or to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

