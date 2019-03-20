West Coast Poke bowls coming to Kelowna’s downtown

Those with a hankering for sushi can find it in Kelowna in a slightly different style.
Pacific Poke, a franchise with locations in the Vancouver area and Calgary, will soon be opening a location on Bernard Avenue in Kelowna.
Although an official opening date hasn’t been announced yet, signs are up across the street from The Sails. The website also has the Kelowna location set to “opening soon.”
Poke, which originated in Hawaii, is diced raw fish, on a bed of rice and served with seaweed. Variations of the traditional dish also include vegetables, sauces and even fruit.
