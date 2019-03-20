Carli Berry/Capital News

West Coast Poke bowls coming to Kelowna’s downtown

Pacific Poke is opening a location on Bernard Avenue

Those with a hankering for sushi can find it in Kelowna in a slightly different style.

Pacific Poke, a franchise with locations in the Vancouver area and Calgary, will soon be opening a location on Bernard Avenue in Kelowna.

READ MORE: Poke bowl craze is coming to Kelowna

Although an official opening date hasn’t been announced yet, signs are up across the street from The Sails. The website also has the Kelowna location set to “opening soon.”

Poke, which originated in Hawaii, is diced raw fish, on a bed of rice and served with seaweed. Variations of the traditional dish also include vegetables, sauces and even fruit.

READ MORE: Lake Country bakery compared to grandmother’s cooking

READ MORE: Kelowna’s latest bakery hopes to ferment its way to the top

READ MORE: VIDEO: Vegan, gluten-free Kelowna donut business expanding in the Okanagan

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
U.S. school official sorry for calling Hitler a ‘good leader’
Next story
Survey in Okanagan College bathroom brings message of body positivity

Just Posted

3 vehicles stolen, 8 thefts from vehicles in Lake Country over last few months

Three vehicles were stolen in-between January and February, according to Crime Stoppers

International Macaron Day: Buy a treat, support the KGH Foundation

Tasty treats can be purchased around Kelowna, March 20

Concert to conquer cancer comes to Vernon, Kelowna

All proceeds go to the B.C. Cancer Foundation’s Childhood Cancer Research Initiative.

West Coast Poke bowls coming to Kelowna’s downtown

Pacific Poke is opening a location on Bernard Avenue

Kelowna petting zoo closing its gates

Hoof Prints Barnyard announced, Tuesday night, it will be closing

The UBC Innovation Library has helped over 1,100 students since opening in 2015

Students across B.C. can access their academic resources at the UBC Innovation Library

B.C. wildfire prevention budget bulked up as dry spring unfolds

Night vision goggles tested for early detection effort

Vancouver driver ticketed twice within 6 minutes for same offence

The man was written up by two different officers for using an electronic device

B.C. teacher reprimanded after incident with Grade 11 student in school gym

Gregory Norman Brock was teaching at a high school in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District

B.C. man ‘parks’ horse during liquor store pit stop

As long as animal wasn’t jaywalking, no problem, says Parksville official

Beloved Okanagan-Skaha school district champion dies

Bruce Johnson was a teacher, principal and long-serving school trustee in Penticton

‘Full worm super moon’ to illuminate B.C. skies on first day of spring

Spring has sprung, a moon named in honour of thawing soil marks final super moon until 2020

Concert to conquer cancer comes to Vernon, Kelowna

All proceeds go to the B.C. Cancer Foundation’s Childhood Cancer Research Initiative.

Starbucks to test recyclable cups, redesign stores in B.C., U.S. cities

The company also said it plans to redesign its stores as it adapts to increasing mobile pick-up and delivery orders

Most Read