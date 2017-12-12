Were your hockey cards stolen?

The Kelowna RCMP are looking to reunite a hockey fan with their cards

Eight of the nearly one dozen collectable hockey cards in hard plastic sleeves on display inside the Kelowna RCMP Detachment. Image credit: Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna RCMP are trying to track down the rightful owner of nearly a dozen collectible hockey cards recently seized by police as suspected stolen property.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said police seized several items from an alleged shoplifter during his arrest “sometime ago”.

Amongst those items were nearly a dozen collector-type hockey cards in hard plastic sleeves, many of which were labelled as “Rookie” cards.

“As the matter before the courts has now concluded, investigators are looking to identify the rightful owner of these cards,” said O’Donaghey.

“Not all the cards are displayed in the photograph attached to this release, as one of the cards appeared to be signed by the player.”

If you can prove that you are the rightful owner of this property you are asked to reach out to Const. Katherine Bizier of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

