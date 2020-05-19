The Newlands property is on Newlands Drive, across from the hospital. The property is noted in the City of Revelstoke’s Official Community Plan to include single family homes and would be a suitable location for a small café or retail shop. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

‘We’re resigned to saying goodbye’: B.C. owls nesting in upcoming subdivision

Local residents said the owls have nested in nearby woods for decades

A property in Revelstoke slotted for a new subdivision is home to a Great Horned Owl’s nest.

The Newlands property, across from the Queen Victoria Hospital, has 25 lots for single family dwellings. The developer, Willie-Jim Holdings Ltd., cleared land for an access road last fall, part of a multi-phased project.

Patrick Roche, spokesperson, said the company is expected to start selling the lots this fall. The nearly eight acre property is still mostly treed.

Great Horned Owls are distinct with widely spaced ear tufts, bright yellow eyes and a conspicuous white throat. This is one of the chicks spotted on the Newlands’ property, across the street from the hospital. (Submitted)

Tanya Kemprud moved into the area in 2003 and said owls have nested in those woods each spring since she arrived.

“We look forward to the owls every year,” she said.

“And everyone is talking about them this year.”

Several weeks ago, the province was notified by a nearby resident of a possible disturbance to an owl’s nest, said the Ministry of Forests in an email to Black Press.

According to the provincial Wildlife Act, it’s against the law to destroy or tamper with a nest when it’s occupied by a bird or its egg.

Roche said when Willie-Jim Holdings Ltd. was notified about the nest, they set up a 100 metre buffer zone to protect the owls and prevent public encroachment.

“We want to be wildlife stewards,” he said.

Having owls in Kemprud’s backyard has been a treasure for her children, she said.

Kemprud’s kids have spent days during the COVID-19 pandemic, finding and dissecting owl pellets, learning what owls eat, such as mice and rodents.

“We love our owls,” said Kemprud.

Roche said there are no plans to clear the trees on the lots until they are sold. He continued the developer will ensure each property owner is aware of possible owls in the area before they fell any trees.

READ MORE: Kelowna first responders rescue baby ducks from storm drain

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Hungry hawk versus reluctant rattler showdown recorded by B.C. photographer

Roche said the developers will perform subsequent surveys before construction begins to ensure the owls have left the property.

Kemprud’s kids dissecting owl pellets, which contain rodent and bat skulls.(Submitted)

However, according to the province once the owls leave their nest, the trees can legally be cut down.

After the new subdivision, Kemprud said she doesn’t expect many trees to remain.

“It would be nice if the owls have some place to come back to, but we’re resigned to saying goodbye.”

Great Horned Owls are monogamous and usually mate for life. The bird commandeer another’s nest, such as red-tailed hawk or bald eagle.

According to the province, Great Horned Owls usually stay in the area of their nests for the summer.

The owl is one of the earliest nesters of B.C. birds from February to May.

The OWL (Orphaned Wildlife) Rehabilitation Society said Great Horned Owls are common throughout B.C., including Revelstoke.

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

birds

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Great Horned Owls are distinct with widely spaced ear tufts, bright yellow eyes and a conspicuous white throat. This is one of the chicks spotted on the Newlands’ property, across the street from the hospital. (Submitted)

Kemprud’s kids dissecting owl pellets. (Submitted)

Kemprud said the year around the nest is littered with legs. According to OWL (Orphaned Wildlife) Rehabilitation Society, these legs probably belonged to some sort of duck or other water bird. The distance between the foot and joint is too short to be blue heron, said the society. (Submitted)

Previous story
Princeton man walks away from paraglider accident
Next story
Businesses to reopen in Kelowna

Just Posted

UBC researchers seeking public input on pandemic policies

People can have their voice heard in an online deliberation series

Kelowna RCMP locate distraught man allegedly wielding firearm in Rutland

The man was found on Springfield Road and Hollywood Road on Saturday following a weapons complaint

Rain expected throughout the week as businesses begin to reopen in the Okanagan

The Okanagan has received more rain than average for month of May

City of Kelowna’s Neighbourhood Grants to fund resident projects

Kelowna residents interested in planning a neighbourhood enhancement project can apply for a matching grant of up to $1,500

Injured pelican found near death in Okanagan released after lengthy rehab

The bird, found near Oliver, underwent seven months of rehabilitation

WATCH: Okanagan pilots honour Snowbird with flyover

Check out photos and a video of the Kelowna event, from the air

‘We’re resigned to saying goodbye’: B.C. owls nesting in upcoming subdivision

Local residents said the owls have nested in nearby woods for decades

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

Province seeks feedback on proposed all-season recreation resort near New Denver

Mountain lodge, chairlifts, hiking and biking trails all part of massive resort

Princeton man walks away from paraglider accident

Flyer found by RCMP and paramedics

North Okanagan shopping mall tenants start to open doors

Modified hours for Village Green Shopping Centre starting May 20

PHOTOS: Hungry hawk versus reluctant rattler showdown recorded by B.C. photographer

Not the first time photographer was in right place at right time to document an unusual encounter

B.C. mom gets time served for $400K college admissions bribe

More than 50 parents, coaches and others have been charged in the admissions cheating scheme

Petition urges City of Kamloops to rename road after victim in Snowbirds crash

The online petition asks to change the name of Airport Road to Capt. J. Casey Memorial Way

Most Read