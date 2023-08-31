‘We’re going to get this fire’: West Kelowna fire chief

Priority is getting the remaining evacuees back home as soon as possible

There were heartfelt thanks at a special West Kelowna council meeting Tuesday (Aug. 29) for combined efforts in dealing with the McDougall Creek wildfire.

Speaking on behalf of council, Mayor Gord Milsom said their hearts go out to those who suffered losses in the fire.

He also thanked Fire Chief Jason Brolund and his crews.

“Thank you for your leadership, your messaging, your compassion and your calm delivery of what’s going on here in West Kelowna to the world,” Milsom added.

Brolund was appreciative of the support and noted the community is still dealing with a historic event.

“We’re still very much in the fight here, the threat is still very real. We’re going to get this fire and we’re going to be better for it.”

Brolund told council that the priority is getting the remaining evacuees back home as soon as possible.

Dozens of properties remain on evacuation order in West Kelowna and the Northwest side. Council also extended the local state of emergency until Sep. 7.

On Thursday (Aug. 31) the Resiliency Centre opened on Westbank First Nation lands to assist wildfire evacuees.

